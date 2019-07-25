4 injured after car slashes in half during crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four people are hospitalized following a car crash in San Francisco overnight.

According to SFPD, the crash happened near 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue around 1:13 a.m.

Police said a silver Mazda hit a fire hydrant and sustained major damage.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, speed appears to be a factor.

The incident remains under investigation.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

