4 injured after car slashes in half during crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four people are hospitalized following a car crash in San Francisco overnight.
According to SFPD, the crash happened near 3rd Street and Carroll Avenue around 1:13 a.m.
Police said a silver Mazda hit a fire hydrant and sustained major damage.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, speed appears to be a factor.
The incident remains under investigation.
The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.
