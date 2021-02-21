Gun, credentials stolen from FBI vehicle in East Bay

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — Several items were stolen from an FBI vehicle in Lafayette Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

FBI San Francisco told KRON4 a .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol was stolen from an FBI Special Agent’s vehicle on Lafayette Circle.

A law enforcement badge and credentials were also stolen.

The FBI and Lafayette Police Department are working to locate and recover the stolen items in the interest of public safety.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and further details cannot be provided at this time.

