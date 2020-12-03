NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Several Napa police officers tested positive for coronavirus, the chief of police said Wednesday.
Chief Robert Plummer said the Napa Police Department initiated the city’s protocol per its Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response plan.
This includes contract tracing, and Plummer said anyone in the community who was exposed to a COVID-positive officer should have been reached by a contact tracing professional.
Police response may look different as a result of the multiple coronavirus diagnoses.
Plummer said police may call, schedule a virtual meeting, or talk with residents in an open-air setting in addition to traditional methods.
Latest Stories:
- CDC tipped police to COVID-19 positive couple flying from SF
- Animal bites, seriously injures person at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Tampa
- Several Napa officers diagnosed with coronavirus
- Floating fireboat station arrives at San Francisco pier
- California hits over 20,000 new cases in a single day, lockdown looming