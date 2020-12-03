Several Napa officers diagnosed with coronavirus

Some police protocol will look different amid the new cases

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Several Napa police officers tested positive for coronavirus, the chief of police said Wednesday.

Chief Robert Plummer said the Napa Police Department initiated the city’s protocol per its Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response plan.

This includes contract tracing, and Plummer said anyone in the community who was exposed to a COVID-positive officer should have been reached by a contact tracing professional.

Police response may look different as a result of the multiple coronavirus diagnoses.

Plummer said police may call, schedule a virtual meeting, or talk with residents in an open-air setting in addition to traditional methods.