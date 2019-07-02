Bay Area protesters march against conditions at ICE detention centers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of protesters marched across the country on Tuesday rallying against conditions at Immigration and Customs detention centers along the southern border of the United States.

Protesters are marching down Market Street in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.

In San Francisco, the rally started at noon in front of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office on Post Street. The rally blocked part of Market Street.

The San Francisco Police Department says no arrests have been made.

There are also other protests happening around the Bay Area.

Santa Rosa’s protest also started at noon at Old Courthouse Square.

Protest growing in San Francisco. Calling for closure of immigration camps. Some streets blocked near Market and Post. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/auZdFGuzca — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) July 2, 2019

In Walnut Creek, a rally was held at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Ygnacio Valley Road and North Civic Drive.

The “Close the Camp” rallies are happening nationwide to call attention to the conditions of children and families held in immigration detention centers.