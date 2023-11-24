(BCN) — Several streets in downtown Danville will close Friday for several hours for the annual Lighting of the Old Oak Tree, police reminded the public.

The ceremony will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the centuries-old oak tree along Diablo Road.

Danville police said that between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., a portion of the eastbound number one lane on Diablo Road between El Pintado Road and the Danville Oak Tree will be closed for stage installation.

Between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., the following roads will shut down:

-Diablo Road from Hartz Avenue to 50 feet east of the Danville Oak Tree

-West El Pintado Road between Diablo Road and the south parking lot entrance for Community Presbyterian Church

-Front Street between Diablo Road and the parking lot entrance of the Front Street Municipal Parking Lot

-Prospect Avenue between the Clock Tower Municipal Parking Lot entrance and Front Street

-Hartz Avenue between Linda Mesa Avenue and School Street

-Northbound Hartz Avenue from Hartz Way to School Street

Motorists are asked to use caution and expect delays in the affected areas. Travelers can use parking lots on surrounding public streets, police said.

