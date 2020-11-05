Several suspects burglarize ammunition from San Lorenzo store

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating reports of burglaries across the East Bay.

The Big 5 Sporting Goods was already boarded up ahead of the election, the same as many other businesses taking precautions after a year of unrest.

However, a Big 5 corporate employee said he received a security alert and saw an estimated 40 people through surveillance cameras running in around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police arrived a bit too late — no suspect was in sight, but a pellet gun and bullet shells were sprawled across the parking lot.

Witnesses said people broke in and got through Big 5’s metal barrier and stole ammunition.

Corporate believes the rifles are secure and locked.

Police are working on reviewing the surveillance and have been contacted for more information by KRON4.

This Big 5 Sporting Goods on Hesperian blvd in San Lorenzo was looted by dozens of people. Corporate believes the rifles are secure and locked, however, witnesses saw people running out with ammunition and possibly pellet guns. This is not the only store looted last night. pic.twitter.com/ndyXhtMWeK — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.