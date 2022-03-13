MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A solo car crash shut down the Central Expressway between Shoreline Boulevard and Farley Street, officials say.

Officers responded to the scene around 6 a.m.

The vehicle, a white SUV, reportedly hit a tree and rolled over. The driver was ejected from their seat and sustained major injuries.

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation, officials report.

The Central Expressway is expected to remain closed for several hours until teams clear the scene and a follow-up investigation is conducted, officials say.