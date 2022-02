Severe Traffic Accident Reported on I-80 WB near Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A crash on the Bay Bridge, west of Treasure Island Rd., has forced a “severe traffic alert”, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash resulted in injuries, according to CHP.

CHP issued the alert around 7:45 p.m. for the right and center lanes on westbound Interstate 80.

Delays are expected, and police are asking people to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.