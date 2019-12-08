Severe weather conditions cause majors delays at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area has been hit with wet and windy weather, the most severe on Saturday.

The weather has caused major delays at the San Francisco International Airport.

As of 7:20 p.m., there have been 375 delays and 66 cancellations.

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories and warnings Saturday afternoon for several Bay Area communities.

The Flood Advisory was in effect for Alameda, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties.

A Flood Warning was issued for San Francisco.

Some cities impacted by flooding were Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Daly City, Walnut Creek, San Bruno and more.

