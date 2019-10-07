‘Severe wind event’ could cause PG&E power shutoff in several Bay Area counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E announced on Monday that it is monitoring a “severe wind event” that could potentially cause a power shutoff to nearly 30 California counties later this week.
Strong and dry winds are expected Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for areas of Northern California.
Dangerous high fire conditions are also expected starting Wednesday, officials said.
Due to this forecasted “extreme weather conditions,” PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety across portions of around 30 Northern California counties.
Portions of counties that may be impacted include but is not limited to:
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Glenn
- Lake
- Mariposa
- Mendocino
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- San Joaquin
- San Mateo
- Santa Clara
- Santa Cruz
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Solano
- Sonoma
- Stanislaus
- Tehama
- Tuolumne
- Yolo
- Yuba
Officials said the highest weather risk will occur Wednesday morning through midday Thursday.
PG&E says it will continue to monitor weather conditions.
In the event of a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff), PG&E is asking its customers to update their contact information online or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours.
