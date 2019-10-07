‘Severe wind event’ could cause PG&E power shutoff in several Bay Area counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E announced on Monday that it is monitoring a “severe wind event” that could potentially cause a power shutoff to nearly 30 California counties later this week.

Strong and dry winds are expected Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for areas of Northern California.

BE PREPARED – A Fire Weather Watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions (dry fuels, strong winds, and low humidity) are possible.



As confidence increases and an event approaches, Fire Weather Watches will normally transition to a Red Flag Warning. #CAwx #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/VztASwVUBB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 7, 2019

Dangerous high fire conditions are also expected starting Wednesday, officials said.

Updated graphic to also include the Interior East Bay Valleys in the Fire Weather Watch. #CAwx #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/k2AfqZAYSU — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 7, 2019

Due to this forecasted “extreme weather conditions,” PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety across portions of around 30 Northern California counties.

Portions of counties that may be impacted include but is not limited to:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Glenn

Lake

Mariposa

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Joaquin

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

Officials said the highest weather risk will occur Wednesday morning through midday Thursday.

PG&E says it will continue to monitor weather conditions.

In the event of a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff), PG&E is asking its customers to update their contact information online or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours.

