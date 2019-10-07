Live Now
‘Severe wind event’ could cause PG&E power shutoff in several Bay Area counties

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E announced on Monday that it is monitoring a “severe wind event” that could potentially cause a power shutoff to nearly 30 California counties later this week.

Strong and dry winds are expected Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for areas of Northern California.

Dangerous high fire conditions are also expected starting Wednesday, officials said.

Due to this forecasted “extreme weather conditions,” PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety across portions of around 30 Northern California counties.

Portions of counties that may be impacted include but is not limited to:

  • Alameda
  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Glenn
  • Lake
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • San Joaquin
  • San Mateo
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Shasta
  • Sierra
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Tehama
  • Tuolumne
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

Officials said the highest weather risk will occur Wednesday morning through midday Thursday.

PG&E says it will continue to monitor weather conditions.

In the event of a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff), PG&E is asking its customers to update their contact information online or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours.

