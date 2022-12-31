REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Sewage is impacting bay ocean and bay waters in San Mateo County after record-breaking rain brough significant flooding to the area.

San Mateo County has announced that due to the sewage impacting the waters near swimming beaches, all county oceanside and bayside beaches will be closed. The county says sewer system personnel will be places beach closure signs out along the waterline as soon as possible.

KRON On is streaming now

The county is urging people to avoid swimming in the ocean and bay waters until “at least three days after the rainy conditions have ended and the water can be tested for safety.

The storm has brought a plethora of challenges to the Bay Area, from flooding to downed trees, rockslides and mudslides. Stay up to date with our live coverage of the storm right here on KRON.