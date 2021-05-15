Sex assault suspect tied to 3 cases in Fremont

FREMONT (BCN) – Police in Fremont said a man arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 67-year-old woman Thursday morning was involved in two additional sexual assaults this month. On Friday, police said Alexander Lomax, 28, was suspected of assault with intent to commit rape of a 57-year-old woman earlier on Thursday and of sexual battery by restraint and false imprisonment of a 75-year-old woman on May 5.

Police said Lomax severely beat and sexually assaulted the 67-year-old woman in the front yard of a residence near Grimmer Boulevard and Blacow Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, Lomax was nude and still sexually assaulting the victim.

She was transported to a trauma center with major injuries including significant facial injuries and multiple broken bones. Lomax was taken into custody.

Police said Lomax struck the victim repeatedly in the head and face and then dragged her across the yard and sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses called 911. Lomax was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping with the intent to commit sodomy, assault with the intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury and elder abuse with injuries.

Police said Lomax assaulted the 57-year-old victim about 9:47 a.m. Thursday in the area of Auto Mall Parkway and Fremont Boulevard, where she was walking.

He punched her in the back of the head, pushed her to the ground and got on top of her, according to the Fremont Police Department. Police said the victim fought back and bit Lomax’s arm before a witness interrupted the assault. Lomax fled before officers arrived, police said.

On May 5, a man walked up behind a 75-year-old woman shopping at a Safeway, grabbed her arm and began thrusting his clothed pelvic area into her buttocks.

He fled the store when the victim screamed. Police said that victim later identified Lomax as her attacker.