LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A sex offender was arrested after surprising a woman at her front door and allegedly assaulting her, according to statement from the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a sexual assault that had recently taken place in Los Gatos. The first officer on scene determined the the suspect had assaulted the victim after he surprised her at the door to her residence, according to police.

The suspect is identified as 42-year-old Randy Richards, a registered sex offender from San Jose. Investigators learned that the suspect had known the victim before the assault happened.

KRON On is streaming now

On Friday, LGMSD detectives acquired an arrest warrant for Richards, and they found him in San Jose around 1:35 p.m. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of attempted rape, kidnapping to commit sexual assault, elder false imprisonment, burglary and a probation violation.

Detectives are moving forward with a follow-up investigation. Police are asking anyone with any additional information about this incident or other incidents involving Richards to contact LGMSPD at 408-354-8600.