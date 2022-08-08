WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Concord man was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing two middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot, the Walnut Creek Police Department said. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender who was previously a six-year veteran of LAPD.

The crime took place on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North Main Street and Ygnacio Valley Boulevard. Police said Schiappapietra tried to get the girls to come into his car, saying he needed help finding a lost dog. Both girls ran away safely.

After a police investigation, Schiappapietra was identified as the suspect and arrested. He was charged with two counts of annoying or molesting a child, two counts of contacting a minor to commit a felony, and two counts of attempting to commit a lewd or lascivious act on a minor. Police said on Friday that his bail was set at $1,370,000.

In 2013, KTLA reported that Schiappapietra pleaded no contest to sexually molesting one girl and attempting to molest another after luring them to his home. The girls were five and eight years old. He was with LAPD from 2007-2013.

Target and its employees helped WCPD with their investigation. With schools opening soon, police reminded parents to talk to kids about safety.