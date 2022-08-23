OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former warden of the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin Ray J. Garcia was charged Tuesday for eight accounts of sexual abuse against three female inmates, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. At the time of the offenses, Garcia was the Associate Warden of the all-female low security federal correctional institution in Alameda County.

Garcia, 55, is from Merced. He was initially charged by a complaint filed on November 2, 2021. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice charged Garcia with eight counts of sexual abuse and four counts of violent sexual abuse, against three inmates.

The three victims’ identities are being withheld. Garcia has been charged with ward violations in his three counts of sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual contact. If convicted he could face up to 15 years of imprisonment and two years of imprisonment for each count of conviction.

If convicted for the offenses, Garcia faces a charge of $250,000 per conviction. In addition to his sexual offenses, he was also charged with making false statements to a government agency, punishable by a penalty of eight years imprisonment.