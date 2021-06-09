Sexual assault, attempted robbery suspect arrested in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Redwood City man Tuesday night after a woman reported a sexual assault and an attempted robbery.

The victim flagged down deputies at 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Middlefield Road in an unincorporated area of Redwood City. She told them she was just sexually assaulted by a man who tried to take her purse.

Deputies found the suspect — Alex Eduardo Gonzalez Millian — in the area and arrested him on suspicion of two felonies: sexual battery and attempted robbery.

Deputies urge anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

