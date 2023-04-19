(KRON) — The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who committed sexual assault on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:27 p.m. on the south sidewalk of Fairway Drive. The suspect reportedly got off his black bicycle and groped an adult female pedestrian before attempting to assault her. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or mixed-race male with a short, heavyset build. He was wearing a black beanie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 584-2600. All information provided will be considered confidential.