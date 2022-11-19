A suspect, who police say is linked to at least two sexual assaults, is at large (Richmond Police Department).

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect connected to at least two sexual assault cases, the Richmond Police Department announced Saturday evening in a Facebook post. The incidents happened in the Northern/Central district of the city.

The suspect (pictured above) would walk by a victim on the sidewalk, “acknowledges or smiles at them, and then turns around and gropes them,” according to police. The suspect was seen wearing the same outfit in each incident.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, maroon or dark-colored hoodie, gray jeans and white and black shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black or dark-colored backpack.

No other description of the suspect was provided by Richmond police. The suspect was not identified by name.

If you see the suspect, police ask you to call 510-233-1214. Police say if you are a victim or might know who the suspect is, contact Sgt. K. Tong via telephone at 510-620-6668 or via email at KTong@richmondpd.net. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 510-303-8157.