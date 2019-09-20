Sexual assault training held at City College of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On City College of San Francisco’s campus, the district attorney’s office and the victim service division held a seminar for faculty and staff who may be working with sexual assault victims.

Victim services said during the first four months of any school year is when about half of all sexual assaults occur so they hold these events every year around this time at campuses around the city.

They aim to work with faculty and staff and students to talk about sexual assaults.

They do training and raise awareness about the problem.

A member of victim services said they really want to reach out to new students and faculty who may not be from San Francisco.

“It’s helpful for them to be aware that this is a time where this gives them a lot of information about where they can go and who they can reach out to,” she said.

Today’s event had two parts.

The first was how to work with victims, how to talk to them, read body language and help them.

The second deals with sexual assault from a law enforcement perspective — how the city handles these sorts of cases.