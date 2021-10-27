Sexual predator to be placed in East Palo Alto, police warn

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – The East Palo Alto Police Department is alerting the community that a ‘sexually violent predator’ will be released from prison and placed in the city in the upcoming weeks.

On Tuesday, the police department’s Acting Chief Jeff Liu released a notification to residents saying:

“The care and consideration of you and your family’s safety is the utmost priority to us, and we felt it necessary to share this information with you so you can make informed decisions about what this means for East Palo Alto and how this could impact your livelihood.”

Authorities were informed that the court decided to place Lamar Johnson in East Palo Alto after he is released from prison — He was convicted in 1984 and 1992.

According to police, Johnson served 17 years of his 36 year sentence. The jury was unanimous in their decision.

Johnson was designated as a ‘sexually violent predator’ due to the crimes he was convicted of and his prison sentence.

Police say Johnson has violently attacked women, which includes rape, assault with intent to commit sodomy, forcible oral copulation and statutory rape.

He could be put in a home within hundreds of feet from four high schools and two elementary schools on Beech Street and Clarke Avenue.

Officials say this home is less that 2,000 feet from about 20 rental Airbnb homes.

The police department believes placing him so close to schools and rental homes could be potentially dangerous.

“We are deeply concerned that our community could potentially have their safety at risk should this individual live near schools or rental properties. By law, states are required to not only register and track sex offenders, but states must also have a means to notify residents where sex offenders live. There are also lifetime supervision requirements for some sex offenders. In general, these laws mean our communities and law enforcement have a right to know who these individuals are and where they live,” Liu stated.

“Our small city must not be put in danger because the court wants to place a sexually violent predator among us,” Vice Mayor Ruben Abrica said.

Authorities advice residents to share serious concerns for the safety and security of the neighborhoods.

Residents can send feedback by Monday, Nov. 15 to svp@cityofepa.org or on a community survey: www.cityofepa.org/police.

Johnson has a hearing on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. — It will be held at the San Mateo County Superior Court, Hall of Justice – Department 24, 400 County Center, Redwood City.