SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A two-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood has led to multiple rescues being executed, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire is at 1355 Ellis Street. The department is asking people to avoid the area.

In a tweet midday Friday, the department stated that five people were rescued, including two with critical injuries, two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries. The fire is still active on the first and second floors of the structure, though there’s been no extension to adjoining structures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.