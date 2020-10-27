SF allows employees to return to offices, more reopening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Non-essential offices are allowed to bring employees back to their buildings in San Francisco starting Tuesday.

A 25% indoor capacity limit still applies.

Indoor businesses like Crunch Fitness and other gyms can also open at 25% capacity, but group classes are still banned. This includes climbing gyms.

Under the new guidelines, employers must conduct a health check of employees each day.

“When they started realizing what was happening, they shut down our office and made us permanent remote, ” said SF resident Christiana Ratto. “I don’t think anyone is ready to go back to the office. The more I talk to them, it’s still a little iffy.”

If case rates remain stable or continue to improve in San Francisco for at least 30 days then the city will expand office capacity to 50%.

Waxing and skin care services are also allowed to reopen.

And by Election Day, indoor dining, malls, museums, aquariums, indoor pools, zoos, theaters and places of worship can increase visitors to 50% capacity in San Francisco.

The city is the first urban area in California to hit the state’s yellow tier in its coronavirus risk-ranking system.

Even so, business owners in San Francisco may not be so quick to head back into communal offices.

“We are working from home indefinitely. Just to save money. We are a start up and we can work from home just as well,” said SF resident Jessica Fajardo. “I’ve heard of some companies moving to other cities that are cheaper. I think it will bounce back though. It’s a great city.”

City officials say schools will continue to reopen and some high schools are on track to return to in person learning in November.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be the keys to reopening further while also stopping the spread.

