This photo shows damage to the windshield of a San Francisco ambulance. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Fire Dept.)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two members of San Francisco International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 798 were attacked by someone trying to assault them, the union local posted to Twitter.

According to the tweet, the person was using a stake from a tree and smashed the ambulance’s windows.

“This is another ambulance out of service and two personnel who are rightfully, shaken up,” the tweet states. “This behavior in our city is not acceptable.

“Last week our union hall was broken into and ransacked,” a follow-up tweet states. “@SFPD responded and caught the burglar but not before he did thousands of dollars of damage. We have all [been] patient enough. It’s time for some changes.”

The tweet tags Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Photos show significant damage to the ambulance’s windshield.

According to a tweet from the fire department, the incident occurred at 6:55 a.m. at 1717 Harrison Street, where the ambulance was “posted for emergency response.” There were no injuries. The suspect, described as a “Latin Male Adult wearing black jacket and brown pants 40s” was described as yelling while he smashed the windows with a “heavy wooden object.”

The ambulance is out of service due to “thousands of dollars in damage” and the medics received “emotional support and returned to work servicing and protecting SF,” a subsequent tweet states.

The suspect ran away and is not in custody, the tweet concludes.

The San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Police Department did not return requests for comment Monday.