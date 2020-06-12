SF announces soda tax to provide food relief for people affected by COVID-19

SAN MATEO, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California. San Mateo High School students are counting thousands of cans of food and donated packaged food items for their annual food drive. The students are hoping to surpass 100,000 pounds of food. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed announces Friday that $1.65 million in funds raised through a soda tax will provide emergency food for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Breed , Supervisor Shamann Walton and Chair of California State Board of Equalization Malia Cohen announced that the funds will be raised through the San Francisco Sugary Drinks Distributor Tax to provide emergency food relief for people who are struggling to afford food due to COVID-19.

This initiative closely follows the recommendations the SDDT Advisory Committee announced at its March 2020 meeting.

“COVID-19 has made it really challenging for some of our most vulnerable communities to access food, whether due to loss of income, longer lines at the stores, closing of dining rooms, or other disruptions to normal routine,” Mayor Breed said.

“This funding will support programs and community organizations that are doing the hard work, day in and day out, to feed San Franciscans. As we respond to the health challenges of COVID-19, it’s important that we keep working together to make sure people have enough to eat and don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from.”

As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic has exploited pre-existing inequalities within our society impacting communities that experience health disparates, economic inequality and discrimination more significantly.

The funds raised from the soda tax will directly support low-income individuals, seniors, pregnant and breastfeeding women and undocumented immigrants.

“As we are fighting to feed families and fight hunger during this pandemic, we are happy that we have funds available from the sugary beverage tax, which was always intended to address the gaps that exist in our most vulnerable communities and make sure people have healthy meals,” Supervisor Walton said.

“For decades, targeted advertising in communities like the Bayview and Mission has led to higher rates of diabetes and heart disease. Now, our community is among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and its economic impacts. Using these Soda Tax dollars to ensure access to fresh, healthy food is exactly the kind of direct investment that we need,” Chair of the California State Board of Equalization, Malia Cohen said.

The funds have been used since the beginning of early May 2020 and will be utilized by the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market to purchase produce — including shelf-stable foods for community groups that are distributing meals to their members.

Shelf-stable food community groups include Bayview Senior Center and the San Francisco African-American Faith Based Coalition, among others.

In addition, the funds will also support the San Francisco Unified School District’s efforts to continue to proivde meals to students.

Funding will allow the Housing Authority, Mission Language, Vocational School, partners providing food to undocumented immigrants and public residents, supporting African-American faith-based groups, and other vulnerable residents.

“The Health Department’s partnership with the SDDT Advisory Committee has always been focused on serving our community and ensuring they have access to healthy food options,” Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax said.

“We know food insecurity contributes to poor health outcomes. This funding cannot be coming at a better time to help reduce the risk of hunger and support healthy food choices for our San Francisco communities most in need during these unprecedented times. The economic impacts of the response to the pandemic are real, and we are glad to have directed funds to support our neighbors who are most affected.”

With taxing the distribution of sugary drinks the soda tax will support a wide range of health initiatives in San Francisco — many which are focused on making sure residents have access to healthy foods.

Other initiatives the SF Soda Tax contributes to:

Food Security and Healthy Eating – Over 80,000 EatSF produce vouchers have been distributed to more than 4,400 unduplicated households helping low-income San Franciscans eat more fruits and vegetables.

● Nutrition in Schools – Over 20,000 students are experiencing fresher, healthier meals; student-led projects serving about 1,000 individuals are increasing water consumption and decreasing sugary drink consumption; increasing fruit and vegetable consumption and physical activity provided in school settings.

● Physical Activity and Community Building – Peace Parks provide activities that promote physical, mental, and economic health to approximately 600 people per month in Bayview Hunters Point, Potrero Hill, and Sunnydale neighborhoods. This includes sports and dance activities, a Teen Outdoor Experience program, and workshops on anti-bullying, gender respect, job training, workforce development, and housing.

● Increasing Access to and Consumption of Tap Water – Funding will allow for installation of hydration stations in public venues and schools to address disparities in underserved areas. Students will lead projects to educate their peers on the benefits of drinking tap water and the health harms of sugary drinks.

● Oral Health – Multiple initiatives are working to improve oral health: task forces in the Mission, Bayview and Chinatown; dental sealants to kindergarteners and first graders; and case management and outreach.

To learn more on the SF Soda Tax, click here.