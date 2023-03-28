SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two men breaking into a San Francisco apartment building were caught on camera stealing valuables and sentimental items out of the garage. KRON4 spoke with a man who lives there and says this has happened three times in one month and nothing is being done to stop it.

Surveillance video in the apartment garage shows two men stealing items from people’s storage boxes. The worst part? Resident Jack Jones says the thieves took priceless items.

“Sentimental items were taken from the garage that we will likely never get back. Things like yearbooks, family photos, things like that were taken. But in terms of an estimate of monetary value probably $3,000 to $3,500 taken from the garage,” he said.

This happened on Sunday at his apartment building in lower Nob Hill, otherwise known as the “Tender Nob.”

“This neighborhood in particular has really struggled with crime,” Jones said.

Jones says he and his husband were taking their dog out when a neighbor alerted them to a person breaking in.

“We went down to the garage well. Saw a gentleman down there. Asked him to leave, and he did. Then we called the police,” Jones said.

Jones says police went to go find the man in the neighborhood, and Jones checked his surveillance cameras — only to find out this was the second break-in within just hours.

“We found that at 4 a.m. that morning there were two other gentlemen, that someone entered the building, likely through the fire escape doors, went through three different entrances to get to our garage,” he said.

That day, Jones and his neighbors worked to better secure the building, and he filed a police report. He says it’s frustrating because this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“In the last month or so I’ve had personally in my building, which is comprised of three condos, has been broken into three separate times,” he said.

One of those times, a man was seen putting some kind of white liquid all over the building’s door ring security system, breaking it and costing Jones $5,000. He says the incidents have happened all along Jones Street. Jones says he wishes there were more police patrols within neighborhoods to prevent crime, but he says he understands that the police department is understaffed. “There is a general crisis of police force in this city which is resulting in lawlessness and crime activities of different sorts. I would like to see reform of police but at the same time a strong enough police force so that we can prevent these types of events from happening,” he said. KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department to see if there has been an uptick in home burglaries and vandalism, but did not hear back in time for this report.