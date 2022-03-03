SAN FRANCISO, Calif. (KRON) — An online rosary service put on by the Archdiocese of San Francisco to pray for Ukraine was knocked offline in an apparent hack.

The Archdiocese said they have reported the incident to the FBI after their online “Rosary for Peace in Ukraine” led by Archbishop Salvatore J. Cardileone was cut.

Archbishop Cordileone’s rosary for peace followed Pope Francis’ call for prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

The event was publicized over the weekend on social media and in emails to supporters.

The Archdiocese said an “unprecedented number” of requests to access the website temporarily knocked the site offline during the rosary.

“The evidence strongly suggests it was a cyberattack,” said Father Patrick Summerhays, vicar general and moderator of the curia.

“The rosary page was definitely the cause of the outage.”

According to the Archdiocese, a source of the attack could not be immediately identified by the website hosting company.