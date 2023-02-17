SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco art gallery owner who was caught on camera spraying a homeless woman with a house in the midst of last month’s winter storms is due in court Friday. Shannon Collier Gwin, owner of the Foster Gwin Gallery, was seen in the video recorded on Jan. 9 that went viral, coolly hosing down a homeless woman known in the neighborhood as “Q.”

Gwin was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness. The incident drew national attention and sparked outrage among community members.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Gwin defended his actions, saying “She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me . . . at that point she was so out of control . . . I spray her with the hose and say, ‘Move, move. I will help you.'”

Gwin, who later apologized for his actions, could face a $2,000 fine and face up to six months in jail if convicted.