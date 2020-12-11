SF artists host fundraiser inspired by 1st Amendment lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco artists say they sued Mayor London Breed to protect their First Amendment right after their outdoor event was nearly shut down for coronavirus concerns.

The judge sided with the non-profit and the show went on.

Now, they are hosting a fundraiser this weekend, using that lawsuit as inspiration.

The San Francisco International Arts Festival took Mayor Breed to court in October after a permit for an outdoor performance at Fort Mason was revoked just days before the event.

Organizers say they were forced to file suit because city leaders ignored their request to instead work together and come up with a safe protocol that could be used as a template for other outdoor gatherings moving further into this pandemic.

There wasn’t a formal ruling but a judge granted them permission with a long list of requirements and the state updated their guidelines to allow less than 50 people to attend a live performance if the county is under a moderate risk level.

Their attorney is pushing for more saying the arts should have equal protections just as protesters and worshippers are still allowed to gather up to 200 people outside.

This Saturday at 5 p.m. the non-profit their annual fundraising will be online they are hosting a poets laureate rally to raise funds for legal costs in the festival’s first amendment case.

