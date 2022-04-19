SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s Election Day in the parts of San Francisco covered by Assembly District 17, and as soon as tonight eastside voters may know who will represent them in the California legislature’s lower chamber.

David Chiu represented Assembly District 17 until October, when he resigned to become San Francisco City Attorney. Since that time the seat has been vacant.

The district covers three-fifths of the City and County of San Francisco, including downtown and south of Market. There are two candidates: Matt Haney, who represents south of Market and the Tenderloin on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and David Campos, a former supervisor and former chair of the city’s Democratic Party who currently works as chief of staff for District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The race is a run-off from the February 15 election. Bilal Mahmood, a former Obama administration official, and Thea Selby, who is on the San Francisco community college board, came in third and fourth place, respectively.

Haney was endorsed by Mahmood and Mayor London Breed. Selby endorsed Campos.

In the February race, Haney won 36.4% of the vote. Campos was narrowly behind him, with 35.6% of the vote. Mahmood and Selby trailed with 22.2% and 5.6%, respectively.

That race was on the same ballot as the successful San Francisco school board recall, and so the same voter enthusiasm may not be evident today.

But that doesn’t mean the campaigns aren’t trying. Haney told KRON4 that his campaign has over 300 volunteers helping to get out the vote today.

“We feel good,” Haney stated. “We’ll work hard to reach every voter until the polls close.”

The race has become increasingly acrimonious in recent months, with both sides accusing each other, for example, of having backed a toll for Treasure Island.

Haney stated that “we’re closing with a positive message focused on housing and bold effective leadership, my opponent is closing with a message that continues to be harshly negative and mean spirited. Voters in San Francisco tend to choose the more hopeful vision, and we need that more than ever as we come out of this pandemic.”

Daniel Anderson, the manager of the Campos campaign, issued a statement to KRON4 on behalf of the candidate.

“San Franciscans can make history today by electing a corporate-free candidate – David Campos,” Anderson stated. “We will change the rules of the game by supporting a leader who is free to fight for us, not just another politician funded by big corporations and special interests. David is standing up for Medicare for All, a real living wage and lower energy bills with a Green New Deal. He will be free to make real change because his election will help change the broken political system.”