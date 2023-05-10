(KRON) — A San Francisco bar was named one of the 50 best in North America by a ranking released last week. The list named Pacific Cocktail Haven in San Francisco the 28th-best bar on the continent.

Pacific Cocktail Haven is the only Bay Area bar to crack the list. Founded in 2016, the bar is located at 550 Sutter St. in Union Square.

The cocktails are “inspired by Asian-Pacific ingredients,” according to the business’ website. Pacific Cocktail Haven was named “Best American Cocktail Bar” in 2020 by the Spirited Awards®.

Last year, the same ranking by “North America’s 50 Best Bars” had two Bay Area establishments on its list: Friends and Family in Oakland at No. 33 and ABV in SF at No. 39.

Three other California bars made the 2023 list. In Los Angeles, Thunderbolt ranked No. 10 and Death & Co. at No. 30. Youngblood in San Diego ranked No. 49.

Double Chicken Please in New York City topped the list at number one. The top four consisted of two bars in NYC and two in Mexico City.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The ranking said the 2023 honorees were chosen by a voting body of “more than 260 experts,” including bartenders, bar owners and media representatives.

You can view the entire 2023 “North America’s 50 Best Bars” list HERE.

Nexstar’s Michael Bartiromo contributed to this article.