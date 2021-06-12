SF BART reopens entrances, adds trips to busy lines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — SF BART has made some changes – good changes – from Saturday, June 12.
The transit agency said it has finally reopened entrances that were closed during the pandemic. It also has 16 new trips added to its busiest lines.
More people began taking rides on weekends compared to weekdays, according to SF BART. But passengers are still low compared to pre-pandemic days in the city: “Weekend ridership is at 27% of what it use to be, weekdays is at 18%.”
They will add even more trips to the Sunday schedule on August 30.