SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Unity Software Inc., a San Francisco-based video game software provider, will be laying off 25% of its current workforce, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The job cuts amount to about 1,800 employees.

The job cuts come as the company “restructures and refocuses on its core business,” the filing states, “to position itself for long-term and profitable growth.”

“At this time, Unity cannot reasonably estimate the costs and charges in connection with this reduction, which it expects will be substantially incurred in the first quarter of 2024,” the filing states. Estimated charges will mainly relate to employee transition, severance payments and employee benefits, the filing also stated.

Unity, while not widely known outside of the gaming industry, is a development platform for creating 2D and 3D multiplatform video games.

The layoffs, which are the company’s largest ever, according to Reuters, are expected to be completed by the end of March.