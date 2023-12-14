SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rental prices have dipped in the San Francisco Bay Area — and some areas seeing steeper drops than others. Real estate agents say the holidays are typically the best time to take advantage of lower rent and added perks because most people aren’t interested in a move and are instead traveling this time of year.

One San Francisco real estate agent said city centers are seeing the most dramatic reduction in rent prices due to downtowns being hit hard by vacancies.

At the Gateway Apartments near the San Francisco Embarcadero, rent prices have dropped as low as $2,600. At the same complex seven years ago, studios were going for a minimum of about $3,000.

A quick search online turned up studios in San Francisco going for as low as $1,350 near Union Square. Nick Chen with Coldwell Banker stresses it’s really the high rises in places like South Beach and SoMA, the densely populated areas, that are seeing the lowest prices in years.

According to apartmentlist.com, the sharpest major metro area with year-over-year decline in the nation is currently in Oakland, where prices are down 7.9 percent compared to last November.

A smaller city nearby, Alameda, has seen prices drop 12% year-over-year. In San Francisco, rentals are down by 6.7%.

Down in the South Bay, San Jose rents are down 2.2%. Rents in nearby Sunnyvale are down 4%.

In terms of monthly costs, a one-bedroom apartments in San Francisco is now going for a median price of about $2,200. In San Jose, median price for a one-bedroom is about $2,000 and in Oakland, about $1,300.