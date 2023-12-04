PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area coastline starting on Monday at noon. The hazards include an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

From the North Bay to the Peninsula to the southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coasts, northwest-facing beaches will face the greatest risk of sneaker waves, according to the NWS. These unexpected waves may sweep people into the ocean from rocks, jetties and beaches, weather officials said, and can be dangerous for inexperienced surfers and swimmers.

(National Weather Service)

Sneaker waves have already proven to be deadly this winter. Last month, a 5-year-old girl and her grandfather were swept out from a sneaker wave at Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay. The young girl was pulled from the ocean and rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Her grandfather’s body was not found after days of searching by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Sneaker waves are exactly what they’re described to believe: sneaky. They can come out of nowhere and be big and powerful. Never turn your back to the ocean, especially during the sneaker wave warning, which expires Tuesday at 4 a.m.