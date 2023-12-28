SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Ferry service is reporting cancellations Thursday due to mechanical issues.

“We’re down a couple ferries and suffering some cancellations as a result,” the ferry service posted on social media.

Weekday ferry service, the agency said, requires 11 vessels in service. The ferry service currently has 10 available. The agency said it is hopeful of getting at least one more boat back online by this evening.

“Our priority is to minimize passenger impact,” the ferry service said. “Updates to come.”