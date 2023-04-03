SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New changes for the San Francisco Bay Ferry schedule have gone into effect as of Monday morning. Weekend and weekday schedules are being adjusted in order “to better serve riders,” according to a tweet from SF Bay Ferry.

The ferry service also advised double checking your ferry schedule before riding Monday.

The new SF Bay Ferry schedule changes that take effect Monday, April 3 are as follows:

Alameda Seaplane: A new 11:35 a.m. eastbound trip will replace the existing 11:25 a.m., 11:50 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. trips. A new 9:05 p.m. eastbound trip will be added. “There will be other minor timing changes,” the ferry service said, “but no changes during peak commute times.”

Harbor Bay: There will be minor schedule changes in the midday period

Oakland & Alameda: On weekdays there will be minor schedule changes in the late evening period. On weekends, the schedule will add three new departures in the early afternoon. There will be some additional minor schedule changes on weekends.

Pier 41 Short Hop: No changes

Richmond: On weekdays, there will be a new trip in each direction: eastbound at 11:20 a.m. and westbound at 12 p.m. There are no weekend changes.

South San Francisco: No changes

Vallejo: There are a number of minor changes on weekdays in off-peak periods or directions. These include: Northbound 2:20 p.m. departure to Vallejo will move to 1:55 p.m. Northbound 3:35 p.m. departure to Vallejo will move to 3:40 p.m. Northbound 8:25 p.m. departure to Vallejo and Mare Island will move to 8:10 p.m.

Some low-ridership off-peak trips will have a scheduled transit time of 65-70 minutes to reduce fuel burn

There will also be minor changes on weekends throughout the schedule, the ferry service said.