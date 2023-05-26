SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Ferry will be operating on a weekend schedule for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, the ferry service announced. Weekend schedules will be implemented on the following routes:

Oakland & Alameda

Richmond

Pier 41 Short Hop

Vallejo

In accordance with regular weekend service, there will be no ferry service Monday on the following routes:

Alameda Seaplane

Harbor Bay

South San Francisco

The ferry will also be providing Special Ballpark Short Hop service for the SF Giants game on Monday. First pitch for the Giants’ Memorial Day game against the Pittsburg Pirates is at 2:05 p.m. Pre-game departures on the Ballpark Short Hop will be at 12:50 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.

Memorial Day BART schedule

BART will be running trains on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, according to a notice on the BART website. That means BART will run from around 8 a.m. on Monday, May 29 until around midnight.

All five of BART’s lines will be in service until around 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., service will continue on the Yellow, Blue and Orange lines.

Memorial Day is also a parking holiday so parking will be free at all stations except Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose.

Bus service will be provided between the Rockridge and Orinda stations during Memorial Day weekend while crews make repairs to an interlocking between the two stations. “Interlockings allow BART to safely move trains from line to line and are an essential part of the system,” according to BART.