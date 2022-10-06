SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is conducting a water rescue in the San Francisco Bay, according to a tweet from the department. A person is in the water in distress, the tweet states. A rescue is in progress, and people are being urged to avoid the area.

The rescue is taking place in the area of Crane Cove, a new park development underway in Dogpatch. In a subsequent tweet, SFFD said paramedic rescue swimmers were engaging in communications with an adult subject who remains in the water.

There were a total of three rescues in the bay at the same time Thursday afternoon, SFFD said. In addition to the situation near Crane Cove, SFFD rescued a kayaker in distress east of the Golden Gate Bridge and a swimmer at Clipper Cove Bay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.