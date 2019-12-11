SF Board of Education passes resolution aimed to improve Latinx student success

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Education approved a resolution Tuesday night in support of prioritizing and improving Latinx student success.

Additionally, the resolution aims to eliminate disparities between Latinx student achievements and other student groups.

The San Francisco Unified School District plans to develop strategies to improve school environments and support systems for Latinx students.

The resolution establishes two new advisory and oversight bodies: the SFUSD Latinx Community Council (LCC) and the Latinx Internal Oversight Committee.

The LCC is a community advisory body comprised of Latinx parents, students, educators, service providers and community members.

“By promoting more visibility and representation of the Latinx community within our schools’ curriculum and by recruiting and retaining more Latinx educators and school-site staff, we can greatly improve the learning experience for our Latinx students,” Board of Education Vice President Mark Sanchez said.

Along with using data-driven approaches to track Latinx student achievement, SFUSD will develop new academic programming that exposes Latinx students to career pathways where Latinxs are disproportionately underrepresented.