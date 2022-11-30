SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Twitter account of the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors was hacked, and his cover photo replaced with a picture of a man advertising a day trading options guide.
The biography was also changed to “Trading since 2016. Scalper.”
Shamann Walton, who represents District 10 (Bayview-Hunter’s Point) on the board, has been president since 2021, which puts him first in line for the mayoralty.
He confirmed the hack to the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday morning, and as of 8:37 a.m. the changes to his account had not been removed.
Walton’s office did not respond immediately to a KRON4 News request for comment.