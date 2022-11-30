This screenshot shows the hacked account of San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Walton.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Twitter account of the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors was hacked, and his cover photo replaced with a picture of a man advertising a day trading options guide.

The biography was also changed to “Trading since 2016. Scalper.”

Shamann Walton, who represents District 10 (Bayview-Hunter’s Point) on the board, has been president since 2021, which puts him first in line for the mayoralty.

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Supervisor Shamann Walton speaks at a news conference in San Francisco. Fed up with white people calling 911 about people of color selling water bottles, barbecuing or otherwise going about with life, San Francisco Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, on the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act, also known as the CAREN legislation, a nod to a widespread meme using the name “Karen” to describe a specific type of white, middle-aged woman, who exhibits behaviors that stem from privilege such as using the police to target people of color. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

He confirmed the hack to the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday morning, and as of 8:37 a.m. the changes to his account had not been removed.

Walton’s office did not respond immediately to a KRON4 News request for comment.