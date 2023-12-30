SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A civil rights advocate in San Francisco is being accused of threatening San Francisco small business owner Andy “Chino” Yang.

Yang claims Rev. Amos Brown, the president of the San Francisco NAACP, made threats against his business and family. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Yang, along with the organization ‘Asian Justice Movement’ (AJM), claims Brown came to Yang’s business, demanding he apologize for a rap video that blames Mayor London Breed for a rise in crime in recent years.

Yang did ultimately issue an apology on Instagram but said he felt forced to do so.

Yang and AJM issued a statement on Saturday, specifically calling out Brown, writing in part:

We are particularly concerned with the actions by Rev. Brown, purporting to represent the NAACP, which actions have had the impact of pitting the Asian and Black communities against one another. Our communities share a common history of fighting prejudice and hatred. We are stronger when we stand together.

Yang and the group are now demanding an apology from the reverend.

KRON4 spoke to Brown on Saturday. He says he denies all the allegations being made and says Yang should have told him he was feeling threatened if that were the case.