SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Concerned about their clients’ safety, two San Francisco business owners are not sure what to do. They say several homeless people are leaving needles and feces on their front door, even threatening people as they walk in. Now, they are not sure if they can stay open.

The group has set up camp outside of The Grateful Dog, a dog daycare center on Lombard Street in the Marina District. While the owners say police come and move them, the group returns.

Now, the owners have reached a breaking point after finding used needles, trash, and human waste. They are also getting negative feedback from clients.

“They feel scared to get out of their car to bring dogs into our business they don’t feel safe,” said co-owner Ernie Cervantes.

The Grateful Dog opened at the same location in 2009. Its owners say the area has become increasingly unsafe for their business.

During a break-in last year, thieves stole a laptop and police could not respond, the owners say.

“I want to give the benefit of the doubt that they are overwhelmed, but maybe it is just not a priority,” said co-owner Karla Rivera-Cervantes.

They say the homeless crisis is now out of control.

“We try to support them, but they are getting aggressive. A grandma and her daughter came and they got scared because they got chased off by this guy,” Rivera-Cervantes said.

The business wants help from the city, saying what is happening now is not working.

“It’s not good for the society, it’s not good for business and it’s definitely not good for San Francisco,” Cervantes said.

KRON4 reached out to Mayor London Breed’s office and Supervisor Catherine Stefani. We have not heard back.