SF businesses react to possible COVID curfew

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – News of a possible rollback to the purple tier including a curfew has some local businesses concerned.

Restaurants that typically serve customers past 10 p.m. say another rollback may kill their business.

None of the businesses we spoke with tonight said they’re against taking the virus seriously but did say if they’re forced to cut hours because of the curfew.

They’re going to need help to stay in business. For some weathering this next wave is doable but for others, the situation would be dire.

The potential for a purple tier rollback including a curfew in San Francisco has some businesses holding their breath.

For struggling North Beach restaurant “Mona Lisa” a shift backwards could be a death sentence.

“They’re not trying to help us, they’re just trying to shut us down,” Joseph Florese said.

From Sunday to Thursday Mona Lisa serves customers outdoors until 11 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, it’s until midnight, manager Joseph Florese says they need all the customers they can get and a COVID curfew would cut their hours and kill their bottom line.

“It means the last table we can take is gonna be at 8:30 and after 8:30 we don’t take any more tables we are gonna have to be closed at 9:30 because we’re still going to have to give time even to people who work in the restaurant employees to get home,” Florese said.

At Vesuvio Cafe the situation is much less dire.

“If it’s going to prevent people from getting sick I think people should just do it,” Joanna Lioce said.

Bar manager Joanna Lioce says with bars, people typically linger longer so a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew could help curb the crowds and the spread but some customers worry what this might do to their favorite places to eat.

“They’re already hurting as is and when you apply additional restrictions that can hurt them even more,” one customer said.

“That’s gonna really hit the industry again and I’m concerned,” another said.

Florese says restaurants like his continue to unfairly bear the brunt of COVID-19 restrictions.

“They’re trying to find a scapegoat and they’re saying restaurants are like the problem at the moment and like indoor businesses are the problem but they’re making us look bad and they’re trying to kill our business,” Florese said.

It’s important to note that in most parts of the city including North Beach, the majority of restaurants stop serving customers before what would be the 10 p.m. curfew but for the few that do–it’s an anxious waiting game.