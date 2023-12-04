SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Car break-ins in San Francisco have dropped 50% over the past three months, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The drop comes amid stepped-up enforcement efforts from the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

SFPD and city leaders announced expanded auto burglary enforcement strategies back in August. At that point, Breed’s office said, auto burglaries were flat year-over-year from 2022. Since the announcement of that enforcement, they have dropped 50%.

Expanded enforcement operations have included the use of bait cars, plainclothes officers, and aggressive prosecution, according to the mayor’s office. Breed’s office says city leaders including SFPD Chief Bill Scott and DA Brooke Jenkins, have a goal of sustaining these efforts and building on them.

Mayor Breed is currently pushing legislation at the Board of Supervisors level that would enable the city to deploy an additional 400 automated license plate reader cameras at 100 intersections around the city. Breed’s office also reports a five-year high in applications to join SFPD.

“Our police officers and our prosecutors have been doing incredible work tackling the difficult challenge of disrupting auto burglaries,” said Mayor London Breed. “We will remain focused and we will continue to give our officers the tools they need to do this work effectively across our entire city. We want San Francisco to be a safe city for residents and visitors, and we want people to know if they come here to break into cars, they will be arrested and prosecuted.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

“Recognizing the severe impact that auto burglary as a crime has had on San Francisco for many years now, my office is committed to ensuring that there are real consequences for those who commit this crime,” added District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “There must be consistent accountability for auto burglars to set a new tone in San Francisco that this conduct is not tolerated here.”