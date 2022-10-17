The City and County of San Francisco logo, located in San Francisco County, California. (Photo courtesy City and County of San Francisco)

(BCN) — Communities across San Francisco on Sunday celebrated the 2nd annual Phoenix Day, a series of block parties, family fun activities and a massive scavenger hunt. Eleven family fun hubs popped up in neighborhoods, some with special features like bouncy houses, kayaking and a climbing wall, and others with live music and good eats from local restaurants.

Also Sunday was a Dogpatch Music Series, a drop-in family day at Mission Science Workshop and San Francisco Porchfest at Manny’s on Valencia. Residents were also encouraged to look for a Phoenix Day flag in the window at participating businesses. Mention the day, and residents could receive a free fog-grey and gold flag sticker or button.

The event was held by the non-profit Livable City’s Sunday Streets program, which helped transform city streets into car-free spaces for communities to come together. The efforts were made in partnership with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and other city agencies.

