RICHMOND (KRON) – The San Francisco Cheese Fest will be back — but no longer in the City By The Bay.

Rather the event will be held Sat., Oct. 22 at the Riggers Loft at 1325 Canal Boulevard in Richmond, returning from a “brief hiatus due to COVID.”

The festival “brings together a multitude of California Artisan Cheesemakers and local food producers who will be offering plentiful samples and give guests a chance to get up close and personal with the makers and mongers behind their favorite cheeses and specialties,” according to a press release, and involves “bountiful samples, beer and wine, and live music.”

The new location offers “the perfect sunset viewing of the San Francisco Bay with the city skyline just across the water,” the press release continued.

VIP tasting with Janet Fletcher, a food writer, is $50 from 5-6 p.m.

“Get a first-hand experience from a pairing expert on how to choose the right cheese for your wine and sip bubbles while tasting a variety of artisan cheeses,” the press release billed.

General admission, from 6-9 p.m., is $98.

KRON ON is streaming live

“Mingle with your favorite makers and fall in love with cheese all over again,” the press release continued.

The fest, returning for the seventh time, is sponsored by California Milk Advisory Board, Gourmet Foods International, Beehive Cheese, Bellwether Farms, Cowgirl Creamery, Cypress Grove, Laura Chenel, Marin French Cheese Co., Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Sierra Nevada Cheese Co., Rustic Bakery, Dairy Connection, East Brother Beer, Food Luma, Lady & Larder, and Marin Cheese and UNFI. It’s also the primary fundraiser for the California Artisan Cheese Guild.