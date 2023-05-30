SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing that took place at a business in San Francisco’s Chinatown Monday as 61-year-old Fook Poy Lai. San Francisco Police Department officers responded at around 9:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing on the 1000 block of Stockton Street.

Arriving at the scene, officers located a woman with an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A possible suspect, later identified as Lai, was detained at the scene. Lai, a San Francisco resident, was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and parole violation.

Police say that the investigation remains active, despite an arrest having been made.