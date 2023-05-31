SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect in a stabbing at a bakery in San Francisco’s Chinatown that left a woman with life-threatening injuries Monday was on parole for attempted murder, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Fook Poy Lai, a 61-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested shortly after the incident took place.

Lai has been charged with numerous felonies in connection to the stabbing including:

Attempted murder

Assault with a deadly weapon

Battery causing serious bodily injury

False imprisonment

Second-degree burglary

“The alleged attack in Chinatown left a woman seriously injured and a neighborhood shocked,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I offer my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime.”

The victim in the stabbing, described as a 58-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in the hospital. Her condition has been described as stable.

Lai remains in custody following his arrest Monday. Days prior to being arrested in connection to the stabbing, Lai was released from custody and on parole for 2016 attempted murder conviction for stabbing an elderly man in San Francisco’s Portsmouth Square, the DA said. He served a nine-year sentence in state prison for that case.

Prosecutors are requesting that the court detain Lai without bail due to the public safety risk he poses and that his parole be revoked. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Department 10 of the SF Hal of Justice. He is potentially facing life in state prison, if convicted of all charges.