SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s annual two-day Chinese New Year Community Street Fair returns to Chinatown on Saturday. The two-day celebration of the Year of the Rabbit begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes until 4:30 p.m. before resuming on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, will be on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5:15 p.m. The parade route begins at 2nd and Market Street, goes around Union Square and ends and Kearny Street and Columbus Avenue. The distance of the parade route is approximately 3.1 miles.

There are several street closures in effect, beginning Friday night and lasting through Sunday night, according to the SFMTA.

Chinese New Year Parade street closures:

Grant , between Broadway and Clay

, between Broadway and Clay Pacific , between Stockton and Columbus

, between Stockton and Columbus Jackson , between Stockton and Kearny

, between Stockton and Kearny Washington , between Stockton and Kearny

, between Stockton and Kearny Commercial , between Grant and Kearny

, between Grant and Kearny Beckett , between Pacific and Jackson

, between Pacific and Jackson Ross , between Jackson and Washington

, between Jackson and Washington Wentworth , between Jackson and Washington

, between Jackson and Washington Spofford , between Washington and Clay

, between Washington and Clay Waverly , between Washington and Clay

, between Washington and Clay Walter U. Lum, between Washington and Clay

There is also an impact to certain SF Muni bus routes. Beginning on Friday at 11 p.m., Muni will reroute around the fair onto Broadway. One stop will be missed at Pacific & Grant. Normal service will resume on Sunday at 11 p.m. The 12 Folsom/Pacific will be the only route directly affected.