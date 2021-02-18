SF city attorney threatens to sue school district over reopening plan

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the letter was sent to the teachers union.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera is threatening to sue the school district over its reopening plan with teachers claiming that parts of it are illegal.

The plan would allow teachers back in their classrooms once the city is in the red tier if they are vaccinated or in the orange tier without getting those shots.

Herrera argues that health officials say it’s safe for in-person learning right now even without vaccinations in the purple tier.

Herrera sent a letter to the district on Thursday informing them the plan is illegal and he will challenge it in court if the school board ratifies it next week.

In his letter to the district, Herrera says, “be advised that any school reopening plan that fails to offer in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible would be unlawful.”

The school district says they understand students and families are struggling and want to see our students back as soon as possible but they maintain they can’t reopen without meeting all of the conditions necessary.